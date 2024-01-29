Wilson County Sheriff: Death of man found in snow investigated as a homicide

An investigation involving a man found dead Jan. 21 in Wilson County — on the side of the road, in the snow — is being handled as a homicide case.

Octaviano Gonzalez-Ramirez, 40, has been identified as the victim found in the snow when Wilson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Bill France Boulevard near Highway 231 South during the early morning hours, department Capt. Scott Moore said Monday.

The Wilson Emergency Management Agency responded to the scene and confirmed Gonzalez-Ramirez was deceased. The cause of death or the type of injuries Gonzalez-Ramirez suffered were not immediately released by the sheriff's department.

The sheriff's department's Criminal Investigations Division is overseeing the case.

Gonzalez-Ramirez was discovered after snowfall ravished the region several days earlier. Portions of Wilson County experienced up to eight inches of snow, along with frigid temperatures.

Anyone with information can call the Wilson County Sheriff's Office at 615-444-1459.

