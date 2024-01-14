Wilson County suspect apprehended in Missouri

Jan. 13—A man wanted out of Wilson County for rape was apprehended in Christian County, Missouri.

Timothy Groce faces charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, 14 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and rape. He is currently being held in in Christian County Jail pending extradition to the Wilson County Correctional Facility.

"Of all the incidences that occurred, you're looking at a range of about mid to late 2022," Wilson County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Scott Moore said.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office warrants division received an indictment against Groce in December. An investigation led to Springfield, Missouri, and a potential address was identified on Jan. 9.

When Greene County Missouri officials attempted to find Groce at that address, it was discovered he'd left days prior.

Through working with Greene County and the U.S. Marshals Service, the investigation led to an address in Christian County. Groce was apprehended at that address at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday.