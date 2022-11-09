Wilson garners top votes to be Whitley County jailer

Nov. 9—WHITLEY COUNTY — Jason Wilson will be Whitley County's next jailer after winning over Independent candidate Troy Thomas on Tuesday.

Wilson, a lifelong Whitley County resident, had won in a six-person primary election battle. On Tuesday, he garnered more than 80% of votes cast with 7,582 to Thomas' 1,847.

"It's been a long hard road but I think we can do good things up there," Wilson said after his win on Tuesday. "I thank all the voters of Whitley County, all my family, my friends, my campaign team. I just thank everybody for their support...Whether you voted for me or not, I'll treat you right. I'll do anything I can do to help anybody."

Wilson said he wanted to be jailer because he cares about this community and wants to keep it safe by creating a secure jail facility.

In The Times-Tribune election preview, Wilson also said, "We must also do what we can to help the inmates become productive citizens of our county."

To do this he plans to expand religious services offered in the jail and to better the re-entry programs to help ensure the success of released inmates.

Wilson graduated from Whitley County High School in 1989 then received a bachelor's degree in police administration from Eastern Kentucky University. He graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice Training Center in Richmond in 1998 to become a certified peace officer.

Wilson worked as a police officer/deputy sheriff locally for about eight years then worked as a Kentucky State Probation/Parole Officer for another eight. He is currently the Whitley County Police Chief and the 911 Director of the Communications Center — having held the position for almost nine years.

Wilson noted that the biggest issue that he heard about on the campaign trail was the amount of drugs entering the jail. To combat the issue, he plans to implement policy and procedures, using technology along with drug-detecting K-9s, to help ensure no drugs or contraband enter the jail.

"This will help keep jail staff, inmates and visitors safe," Wilson said. "I will make myself and staff members available for citizens to voice any concerns they may have. I will use my education, criminal justice experience and dedication to this county to do my best to keep the jail secure and run efficiently as possible."

The son of Jerry and Dianna Wilson of Corbin, Wilson and his wife of 22 years, Gina, have two daughters, Jacey and Jada. The family attends Frankfort Baptist Church in the Bee Creek community, where Wilson serves as a deacon.

Editor Janie Slaven contributed to this article.