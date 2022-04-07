Wilson Memorial teacher, coach charged following investigation into inappropriate touching

VERONA — A Wilson Memorial High School teacher and coach has been charged with sexual battery following an investigation, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Freeman, 47, of Waynesboro, was charged with one count of sexual battery, a misdemeanor, the sheriff's office said. Freeman has been released on bond and is currently awaiting court, per the release.

The sheriff's office launched the investigation Feb. 25 into the allegations that centered on various students reporting they had been inappropriately touched by the teacher. At the time, the sheriff's office said they had notified Child Protective Services of the investigation

Freeman is a health and physical education teacher at Wilson Memorial and is still listed in that position on the school's website as of Thursday morning. He was also the school's girls cross country and track coach, but isn't listed in that position on the team roster posted on ShenandoahDistrictVA.org.

Augusta County Public Schools said in February that it had suspended Freeman from "all duties for ACPS."

