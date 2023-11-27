Wilson Sheriff investigating shooting death near DeKalb County line

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide after a man was fatally shot near the Wilson/DeKalb County line.

The shooting occurred on Round Top Road early Monday morning, Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said.

Jacob A. Harris, 40, was found dead inside a house in the area as deputies responded to a shots fired call, according to the sheriff’s department.

A “person of interest” was being questioned by investigators Monday afternoon, the department said.

The shooting appears to be isolated, and the sheriff’s office does not believe there is a threat to the community.

