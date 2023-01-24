Wilson woman charged after chase

Jan. 23—A Town of Wilson woman was arrested following a high-speed chase from Niagara Falls Boulevard to Mapleton Road early Sunday morning.

About 2:10 a.m., Niagara County Sheriff's deputies spotted a vehicle speeding south on Niagara Falls Boulevard. A vehicle stop was initiated but the vehicle kept going, turning north on Ward Road, east on Lockport Road and then on to Mapleton Road, where a deputy had placed spike strips. The pursuit came to an end when the vehicle's tires were flattened.

The driver of the vehicle, Darina M. Shaw, 36, of the Town of Wilson, was charged with third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless driving and several other traffic infractions.

Deputies said suspected narcotics were also recovered from Shaw with charges pending upon analysis from the Niagara County Forensic Laboratory. Shaw was issued appearance tickets and released.