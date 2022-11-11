Wilson & Young student arrested

Nov. 11—ECISD police on Thursday arrested a 14-year old boy from Wilson & Young Middle School after seeing a social media picture of him holding a gun and threatening to shoot others at the school.

The boy admitted to sending the message, but said it was a joke for his friends.

"As district leaders continue to remind students, parents and our community these threats will always be taken seriously and will result in an arrest," a news release said.

The student is charged with Threat of Exhibition of a Firearm on Campus or Bus, a Class A Misdemeanor.