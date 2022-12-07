Wilson & Young student arrested

Dec. 7—ECISD police arrested a female student from Wilson & Young Middle School Tuesday afternoon after it was reported that the 13-year-old threatened to shoot an administrator and shoot up the school, a news release said.

The student was charged with Threat or Exhibition/use of a Firearm on Campus or Bus, a Class A misdemeanor.

School and school district leaders are asking parents to speak with their children about the serious consequences that follow making this type of school threat, a news release said.