Wilstech Shines at the Star Outstanding Business Awards 2022 With Two Prestigious Wins

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - (NewMediaWire) - March 11, 2023 - (King NewsWire) - Wilstech Sdn Bhd, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, has been recognized for its outstanding achievements at the Star Outstanding Business Awards 2022 (SOBA 2022). The company has won two categories: Best in CSR and Best Use of Technology, cementing its position as a leader in the industry.

Wilstech has always been committed to conducting its business in a socially responsible manner, and this recognition for Best in CSR is a testament to its continued efforts. The company's CSR initiatives have made a positive impact on the environment and the community, and it is an inspiration for others to follow in its footsteps.

Additionally, Wilstech has been acknowledged for its innovative use of technology, which has helped the company stay ahead of the competition. The company has utilized technology to streamline its operations, enhance its productivity, and improve customer satisfaction. This award recognizes the company's dedication to incorporating technology to improve its business practices.

Wilson Low, founder and CEO of Wilstech, expressed his gratitude for the awards and stated that it was a testament to the hard work and dedication of the company's employees, partners, and stakeholders. He said, "We are honored to receive these awards, which are a recognition of our team's hard work and dedication. Our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and promoting sustainable business practices will continue to be a driving force for our company."

Ernie Tan, co-founder, and COO of Wilstech, expressed his pride in the company's achievements and highlighted the importance of teamwork in Wilstech's success. He said, "We are incredibly proud to have won these two awards, which are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, partners, and stakeholders. At Wilstech, we believe that teamwork and collaboration are essential to achieving success, and these awards are a reflection of our shared commitment to excellence."

The SOBA awards are a highly respected industry recognition and represent a significant milestone for Wilstech Sdn Bhd. The company's commitment to providing innovative technology solutions, promoting sustainable business practices, and delivering exceptional customer service has earned it the trust and loyalty of its clients. Wilstech is looking forward to building on this success and continuing to deliver exceptional services to its clients.

About Wilstech Sdn Bhd

Wilstech Sdn Bhd (Wilstech) provides B2B IT solutions specializing in ERP, HRMS & CRM solutions, custom web and mobile apps, web solutions, IT infrastructure, IT security and support services. Wilstech is a proud member of PIKOM, MDCC, SME Malaysia, KLSCCCI and UN Global Compact.

