Wilton man dead of self-inflicted gunshot, woman fighting for her life

Nov. 16—Massachusetts officials say a Wilton, N.H., man shot a woman in Salem, Mass., on Monday before fatally shooting himself in a Massachusetts office park.

The 33-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being shot.

The woman was leaving work at a manufacturing facility at 3 Technology Way in Salem, Mass., around 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

Bystanders said they heard gunshots in the expansive office park, then called 911.

When police arrived, they found the woman had been shot and was critically injured, and found Richard Lorman, 55, of Wilton, dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. In a news release, prosecutors said they suspect Lorman shot the woman.

Investigators have not released the woman's identity, but said they believe she is a New Hampshire resident.

According to the Essex County District Attorney's Office, Lorman and the woman knew each other, but investigators are still trying to piece together the nature of their relationship.

The woman was taken to Salem Hospital, then rushed by helicopter to a Boston hospital.

The Essex District Attorney's Office, Salem, Mass. police and Massachusetts State Police are still investigating.