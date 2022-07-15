Wilton man dies at state correctional facility in Windham

Jul. 14—WILTON — A Wilton man, who was serving time at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham for beating a Norway man last year, died early Thursday, authorities said.

Alexander Lewis, 21, died about 1:30 a.m. Consistent with the Maine Department of Correction's policy, the Office of the Attorney General and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were notified, according to a news release.

Anna Black, Maine Department of Corrections spokeswoman, said no more information about the circumstances surrounding Lewis' death was available.

Lewis was sentenced in June after pleading no contest to aggravated assault in the beating of a 20-year-old Norway man at a boat launch in October 2021 in Livermore.

Lewis was given a suspended sentence for the crime, but ordered to serve more than two years for violating his probation. Lewis admitted to violating the terms of his probation for an earlier conviction of domestic violence criminal threatening.

He was also serving two six-month concurrent sentences for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person at the same time as the sentence for the probation violation.

The cases against co-defendants in the boat launch beating, Avery M.T. Teehan, 24, and his sister, Willow Lewis, 20, both of Jay, have not been resolved. Willow Lewis was Alexander Lewis' boyfriend at the time.

Three counts of robbery against Alexander Lewis were dismissed by prosecutors in exchange for his plea to aggravated assault.