Wilton man indicted on endangering the welfare of a dependent person

Oct. 15—FARMINGTON — A Wilton man who has operated several medical care facilities was indicted Thursday on a charge of endangering the welfare of a dependent person between July and August of 2018.

According to a Franklin County grand jury indictment, Irving Faunce, 76, is accused of intentionally or knowingly endangering the welfare of a Farmington woman.

The charge is from the Maine Attorney General's Healthcare Crimes Unit. Senior Detective Jeffrey Wrigley investigated the case.

Faunce is a Regional School Unit 9 board director.

He no longer works at the center connected with the indictment.

Faunce, who is a former blueberry farmer and has held multiple elected offices in Wilton, has operated rehabilitation and living centers around the state during his career.

A summons is to be issued on the charge, according to the grand jury report.

A conviction for endangering the welfare of a dependent person is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Attempts to reach Faunce were unsuccessful on Thursday.

John Burke, who is handling the prosecution, said Thursday in an email that he had nothing to add beyond what's in the public record.