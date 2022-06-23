Wilton man sentenced in Livermore beating of Norway man

Jun. 23—AUBURN — A Wilton man was convicted Wednesday of beating a Norway man unconscious at a Livermore boat launch last fall.

Alexander K. Lewis, 21, was given a suspended sentence, but will serve more than two years for violating his probation.

He pleaded no contest Wednesday in Androscoggin County Superior Court to aggravated assault, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Lewis appeared by videoconference from Androscoggin County Jail.

In keeping with an agreement between Lewis and prosecutors, Justice Harold Stewart II sentenced Lewis to five years in prison on the felony charge, to be followed by three years of probation.

Stewart suspended all five years of Lewis' sentence, in keeping with that plea agreement.

But Lewis, who had been on probation at the time of the new charge, admitted Wednesday he had violated the terms of his probation for conviction of domestic violence criminal threatening. He will serve the two-and-a-half-year suspended portion of that earlier sentence.

When he's released from prison, Lewis will be on probation for three years for the aggravated assault charge.

While on probation, he will be prohibited from having any contact with the three victims named in the Livermore crime.

Lewis also will be barred from having any dangerous weapons, including firearms for which he can be searched at random, Stewart said.

Lewis must undergo psychological evaluation and treatment as recommended by his probation officer.

If he were to violate any of those conditions of his new probation, Lewis may be sent back to prison to serve up to five years of his suspended sentence, Justice Stewart told him.

Lewis also pleaded guilty to criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, each a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

He agreed to sentences of six months for each charge to be served at the same time as his sentence on the probation violation.

Deputy District Attorney Neil McLean told the judge that, had the case gone to trial, prosecutors would have presented witnesses who would have testified that on Oct. 15, 2021, co-defendant Avery M.T. Teehan, 24, of Jay had been visiting the Norway home of the 20-year-old victim of the beating and his 15-year-old sister.

The three left that house bound for the Auburn Mall, making stops along the way.

The two men had argued, and the victim had struck Teehan, McLean said a witness would have testified.

Teehan called his sister, Willow Lewis, of Wilton to meet him at the Livermore boat launch on Route 4 to give him a ride.

When Teehan arrived at the launch, Alexander Lewis and his girlfriend, Willow Lewis, got out of a vehicle that had been parked there, the witness would have testified, McLean said.

Alexander Lewis brandished a gun and pointed it at the victim, then ordered him out of his vehicle.

Both the victim and his sister were ordered to lie on the ground, which they did.

The sister would have testified that Teehan got a gun from the vehicle, and Alexander Lewis then beat the victim to the point of unconsciousness while he was on the ground, McLean said.

The victim suffered a concussion and bruised ribs and was treated at a hospital for his "significant injuries," McLean said.

Willow Lewis and Teehan were charged in connection with the incident. Their cases have not been resolved in court.

Three counts of robbery against Alexander Lewis were dismissed by prosecutors in exchange for his plea to aggravated assault. Each of those felony charges was punishable by up to 30 years in prison.