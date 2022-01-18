Wilton Police Welcome New Officer

WILTON, CT — The police have a new officer.

Luis Llano was sworn into the Wilton Police Department as an officer on Tuesday. Officer Llano will be attending the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden starting Friday. The current academy lasts a little over 26 weeks and will be a mix of virtual and onsite learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Llano is a resident of Trumbull, Connecticut, and is a recent graduate of Sacred Heart University in Fairfield. There he received a bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice with a minor in psychology.

As a college intern with the Newtown Police Department, Llano reviewed more than 500 body-worn camera incidents.



Officer Llano is following in his father's footsteps. Luis Llano, Sr., has been a police officer with Farmingdale State College for the past 23 years and in law enforcement for over 26 years overall.





