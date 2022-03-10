Wilton woman denies Livermore robbery charges

Mar. 10—LEWISTON — A Wilton woman denied Wednesday that she robbed two people at a Livermore boat launch in October.

Willow C. Lewis, 20, appeared in 8th District Court with her attorney, Paul Corey, where she pleaded not guilty to two felony robbery charges, each punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Lewis was indicted in January by an Androscoggin County grand jury, which found probable cause for the two charges.

She remains free from jail on $1,000 cash bail and supervised release, her bail having been reduced from $25,000 cash.

Conditions of her release require she have no contact with co-defendants Alexander K. Lewis, 21, of Wilton and Avery M.T. Teehan, 24, of Jay, who is her brother. In addition to robbery, the two men also were charged with assaulting the two people.

Willow Lewis is also prohibited from having contact with the two people, a 20-year-old man and his sister, a juvenile, from the Norway area.

The man and his sister were held at gunpoint at a Livermore boat launch Oct. 15 and told to lie on the ground, according to a police affidavit.

According to her indictment, Lewis and/or a co-defendant used a firearm against the siblings and threatened to use force against them in order to take their property.

A judge set Lewis' next court date for July.