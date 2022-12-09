Wilton woman pleads to misdemeanors in Livermore robbery

Dec. 9—LEWISTON — A Wilton woman charged with robbing two people at a Livermore boat launch last year admitted Friday to related misdemeanor charges.

Willow C. Lewis, 21, appeared in 8th District Court with her attorney, Paul Corey, where she pleaded guilty to criminal threatening and assault, both misdemeanors punishable by up to 364 days in jail.

She was sentenced to 364 days on the first misdemeanor charge, will all but six months of that sentence suspended.

On the assault charge, she was sentenced to six months in jail, but she will serve that sentence at the same time as the first, meaning her total time behind bars will be six months.

After her release, she'll be on probation for one year and must pay a $300 fine, according to a plea agreement.

Two felony robbery charges, each punishable by up to 30 years in prison, were dismissed by prosecutors.

Lewis is scheduled to report to Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn on Jan. 20 to start serving her sentence.

Until then, she will remain free on $1,000 cash bail and supervised release.

Conditions of her release require she have no contact with one of two co-defendants who also had been charged with assaulting the two victims. One of the men is now deceased.

Lewis is also prohibited from having contact with the two victims, a 20-year-old man and his sister, a juvenile, from the Norway area.

The man and his sister were held at gunpoint at a Livermore boat launch Oct. 15 and told to lie on the ground, according to a police affidavit.

According to her indictment, Lewis and/or a co-defendant used a firearm against the siblings and threatened to use force against them in order to take their property.