Wiltshire breaking green promises, campaigners say

Harriet Robinson & Jude Holden - BBC News
·2 min read
Cyclists
Campaigners said the council was falling short in its reaction to climate change

Climate campaigners have accused the local authority of falling short on its environmental pledges.

Wiltshire Climate Alliance presented a list of failings that included the failure to apply for funding to improve walking and cycling infrastructure.

It said the government had provided a £2bn funding pot but Wiltshire's share of its most recent round was £0.

Councillor Mark McClelland said the council was working on a bid for the next round of the Active Travel Fund.

Wiltshire declared a climate emergency in 2019 and is working towards becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

"Much is made by Wiltshire Council of its emerging Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans (LCWIPs)," The Climate Alliance told a meeting on 18 October, before declaring that Wiltshire's share of the most recent funding round was £0.

"Tranche 4 is due before the end of the year but so far there is no sign of any bids being prepared.

"The LCWIPs will be of little point if the council does not actually submit and win bids to deliver active travel infrastructure on the ground."

The group also criticised Dr McClelland's previous statements about supporting motorists and not investing in schemes that might inconvenience motorists, the Local Democracy Reporting Service. said.

Dr McClelland, cabinet member for transport, said the council supported the "decarbonisation of existing transport and an increase in walking and cycling".

"That is why we plan to create LCWIPs for all of Wiltshire's towns, and we have just completed the consultation for both Wiltshire-wide and Salisbury LCWIPs," he added.

The Climate Alliance also criticised the claim the council's electric vehicle charging point scheme delivers mainly fast chargers (7kw).

"This seems a very short-term offering to the public.

"For modern electric cars (with battery sizes 40-100Kwh), the default, unless you have hours to wait, is a rapid charger (43-50kw+)."

The group's document concluded that while there had been some good work by the council on climate change, more needed to be done.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Zuckerberg's private jet made 28 trips in just 2 months, emitting 15 times more carbon than the average American does in a year, report says

    Flight data shows how Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's frequent private jet usage has a costly carbon footprint far more than the average American's.

  • Climate Questions: How do we know humans triggered warming?

    Call it Law and Order: Climate Change. EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing series answering some of the most fundamental questions around climate change, the science behind it, the effects of a warming planet and how the world is addressing it. For more than 30 years top scientists from across the globe have worked together every several years to draft a report on climate change and what causes it and with each report — and increases in global temperatures — they have become more and more certain that climate change is caused by human activities.

  • Pine Islanders deserve more than lectures after Hurricane Ian

    Maggie Dewane, an environmental advocate and Pine Island native, says residents of the Southwest Florida deserve support in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

  • Using the ocean to fight climate change raises serious environmental justice and technical questions

    Humans could sink more carbon in the ocean to fight climate change, but should we? Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty ImagesHeat waves, droughts and extreme weather are endangering people and ecosystems somewhere in the world almost every day. These extremes are exacerbated by climate change, driven primarily by increasing emissions of greenhouse gases that build up in the atmosphere and trap heat at the Earth’s surface. With that in mind, researchers are exploring ways to pull car

  • Global Climate Summit Is Heading for a Geopolitical Hurricane

    (Bloomberg) -- The last time world leaders got together for a climate summit, the backdrop was thoroughly menacing. A pandemic had decimated national budgets. Poor countries were up in arms over the hoarding of Covid-19 vaccines by the same wealthy nations whose fossil fuel consumption did most to warm the planet. Relations between the two largest emitters, the US and China, had devolved into zero sum skirmishes over everything from trade to Taiwan.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as L

  • U.S. groups urge Kerry to back climate compensation fund

    Over 100 U.S. environmental groups on Monday urged top U.S. climate diplomat John Kerry to support the creation of a fund that would compensate countries that have experienced economic and physical loss from climate change, a key demand of vulnerable countries at the upcoming COP27 climate summit in Egypt. The letter, signed by groups that include the Sierra Club and Greenpeace USA, says the world's second biggest emitter of greenhouse gas emissions is responsible for nearly a quarter of global cumulative greenhouse gas emissions since the Industrial Revolution and has a responsibility to address loss and damage.

  • Investors Are Betting Big on Carbon Removal Technology. The Reality Is More Complicated.

    The climate tech boom suggests that investors have their sights set on high-tech solutions to save the planet.

  • Africa’s Headed for a Climate Showdown With Rich Nations

    (Bloomberg) -- When Senegalese President Macky Sall convened an Africa Climate Adaptation Summit in Rotterdam last month, the idea was to bring together countries that need help adapting to a warming planet with industrialized nations whose emissions are to blame. Only the African leaders showed up. Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cance

  • Most in US want more action on climate change: AP-NORC poll

    Nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change, according to a new poll that shows limited public awareness about a sweeping new law that commits the U.S. to its largest ever investment to combat global warming. Democrats in Congress approved the Inflation Reduction Act in August, handing President Joe Biden a hard-fought triumph on priorities that his party hopes will bolster prospects for keeping their House and Senate majorities in November’s elections. Biden and Democratic lawmakers have touted the new law as a milestone achievement leading into the midterm elections, and environmental groups have spent millions to boost the measure in battleground states.

  • Fossil Fuel Profits Can Easily Cover Climate Losses, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Rich nations could cover the climate-induced economic losses suffered by the world’s most vulnerable countries if they forced the fossil fuel industry to pay for the damage caused by their emissions, according to Oxfam International.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming Sa

  • COP27's Coke sponsorship leaves bad taste with green groups

    This year’s United Nations climate summit is brought to you by Coke. The COP27 negotiations aimed at limiting global temperature increases are set to kick off next month in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh. The Egyptian organizers cited Coca-Cola's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and key focus on climate when they announced the sponsorship deal in September, which triggered immediate outrage on social media.

  • Climate Activists Toss Mashed Potatoes on Painting by French Impressionist Claude Monet in Germany

    The two protestors threw yellow liquid at Monet's "Grainstacks" painting, which was behind protective class, at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam over the weekend, German police said

  • EU countries agree to hike climate change target next year

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union countries agreed on Monday to raise their target to curb greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris climate agreement next year, as the bloc attempts to rally ambition among major emitters ahead of this year's U.N. climate talks. EU countries' climate ministers on Monday approved their joint negotiating position for the United Nations summit in November, which was supposed to serve as a deadline for nearly 200 countries to hike their climate pledges. The 27-country EU, the world's third-biggest polluter, pledged on Monday to upgrade its target "as soon as possible", but said this could not be done until the bloc finishes negotiating a dozen new emissions-cutting laws.

  • ADB Leads $135 Million Climate Financing Package to Support Electric Mobility in Vietnam

    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) mobilized a $135 million climate financing package for VinFast Trading and Production Joint Stock Company

  • Climate change will keep space debris threatening Earth for longer, study finds

    A collision could cause billions of dollars in damage and potentially stop humans from exploring other worlds

  • South Africa’s Environment Minister Says COP27 Won’t Advance Climate Ambition

    (Bloomberg) -- An upcoming global summit on climate change is unlikely to result in more ambitious targets or additional financing for developing nations struggling to adapt, South Africa’s Environment Minister said. Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally

  • Climate change on ballot in midterms, Boris Johnson drops his return bid: 5 Things podcast

    Dems have national climate change initiatives that Republicans want to roll back, ex British PM Boris Johnson drops his return bid: 5 Things podcast

  • Climate protesters interrupt Ted Cruz’s appearance on The View

    The Texas US Senator was talking about inflation when demonstrators started to chant and ABC turned off the audio

  • Annie Kuster, Robert Burns discuss climate change

    We asked the candidates in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster and Republican challenger Robert Burns, how big of a priority passing legislation to mitigate climate change is.

  • Energy & Environment — Only 5 percent of US plastic recycled last year

    A Greenpeace report finds only 5 percent of U.S. plastic waste was recycled last year. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia is stepping up its attacks on Ukrainian energy, and there’s an unexpected energy problem in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused…