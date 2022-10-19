Wiltshire climate groups discuss county's carbon-neutral plan

Organisations have come together at a conference to discuss Wiltshire's plan to be carbon neutral by 2030.

The Chippenham Community Conference saw several groups pledging to work on an environmental strategy.

Councillor Dr Nick Murry, who chaired the conference, warned greenhouse gas emissions were still rising, despite a small drop during the pandemic.

But Wiltshire Climate Alliance (WCA) said Wiltshire Council for "falling short" on some environmental promises.

In a recent paper to its cabinet, Wiltshire Council outlined how it was on course to become carbon neutral by 2030, tThe Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Dr Murry told the conference the world was facing dangerous "tipping points" that may lead to further global temperature rise.

"The consequences of climate change - extreme weather, eco-system loss, flooding, over-heating, decline in crop yields, and the social and economic impacts - are already being experienced but will be far worse as temperatures continue to increase, as they are set to do," he said.

Community projects

WCA responded critically and pointed out the council had fallen short on some of its environmental promises, including with its infrastructure plans for cycling and walking.

Council members spoke about working towards "net zero emissions" as an organisation and seeking to get Wiltshire as close to the target as possible by 2030.

Renewable energy provider, Good Energy, spoke about its plans to reach net zero through using "science-based targets".

Wessex Water introduced a Chippenham "Community Connectors" project, which aims to join local communities in bringing about positive environmental outcomes.

There were also presentations from Wiltshire Wildlife Trust, Avon Needs Trees, Cycle Chippenham, Rooted Chippenham and Zero Chippenham.

To further boost collaboration, Chippenham and Villages Area Board has set up a Climate and Ecological Emergency Forum, which is attended by representatives from parish councils, voluntary groups and businesses.

