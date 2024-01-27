Wiltshire Council to hold webinar to debate budget plans

The budget and an almost five per cent tax rise will not be finalised until February

A council has announced it will hold a public webinar to discuss its plans for a maximum tax rise.

Wiltshire Council's leaders are proposing a 4.99% tax rise, but say the authority is in a far more financially stable position than most thanks to "preventative" spending.

The increase will equate to an extra £85 a year for a typical home.

The council said it intends to free up more cash for road and gully repairs.

Wiltshire Council leader Richard Clewer said: "Local authority budgets are under greater scrutiny and pressure than ever before, so I urge people to join us for our webinar so they can find out a bit more context on the proposals we've put forward.

"We're proposing a balanced budget, while still investing in key services for residents and without having to dip into our reserves."

Opposition parties will be scrutinising the proposals over the next few weeks.

Leader Richard Clewer says Wiltshire's tax rise is needed to cover rising costs

The council said it was proposing an additional £36 million pounds be added into its service budgets, with nearly £25 million of that going on adult and children's services.

Overall, the council's proposed budget for 2024/25 stands at around £486 million pounds, with more than half of that spent on adult and children's social care services.

It said the most significant spending in 2024/25 will be:

Adult services - £179.4m

Families and children - £70.8m

Environment - £49.5m

Highways and transport - £43m

Education and skills - £35.1m

Mr Clewer and cabinet member for finance Nick Botterill will be answering questions on the webinar on 1 February at 5:30pm.

The budget plans will be finalised on 20 February.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk