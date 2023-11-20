Wiltshire Police arrest boy, 17, in connection with two stabbings

Weissenbruch was "emotionally abusive" towards his victims, police said

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with two stabbings.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article.

They are in connection with stabbings in Marlborough on 7 November and in Royal Wootton Bassett on 7 September.

He is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Local Inspector Ben Huggins said: "We appreciate the community concern that the incident in Marlborough has caused and officers have been working tirelessly to pursue multiple lines of enquiry since.

"I can confirm that in the early hours of this morning we arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with it and he has since been charged and remanded into custody.

"Thank you to the local community for your patience and support while we dealt with this incident."

