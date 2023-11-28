Wiltshire Police release CCTV images of Amesbury burglary

CCTV images have been released by police as part of an investigation into an aggravated burglary in Amesbury.

A man in his 50s was assaulted as masked men broke into his home on Solstice Rise on 17 September.

They then made off in his Peugeot 207, which was later recovered by Wiltshire Police.

The force has now released images of three men who officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

It is asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk