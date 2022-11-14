Wiltshire pop-up shop for used items saves tonnes of waste

A pop-up shop selling used items from a household recycling centre has had almost 300 sales.

According to Wiltshire Council, the store was trialled for a day in Devizes Market Place on 29 October and prevented 2.1 tonnes of waste.

It was run by a team of volunteers who also offered free repair services for clothes, tool sharpening and bike maintenance checks.

A customer who bought a bike said he "hadn't ridden a bike in 15 years".

Bargains up for grabs included tools, garden items, crockery, toys, sports equipment and bikes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has said.

Toby Goodwin who led the pop-up project said all of the hard work getting the shop together "was worth it".

"13 bikes went to a new home and there was hardly anything left at the end of the event which is fantastic," he said.

"It was such a great day; we hope to build on our success by hosting more reuse events next year."

One of the volunteers said: "It was great to meet so many folks who were interested in learning more about reuse and repair.

"These two 'Rs' can help us reduce waste, live more sustainably, and save money.

"I think there's definitely an appetite for more of this in Devizes."

Residents can donate items for reuse at some Wiltshire recycling centres.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk