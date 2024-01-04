Wiltshire stores burgled by axe-wielding thieves

Andrew and Susan Connolly are the owners of the Spar store in Pewsey

Two stores in Wiltshire were burgled by thieves wielding bats and an axe, stealing more than £8,000 of cigarettes and tobacco.

The first to be targeted was the Costcutters store in St Margaret's Mead, Marlborough, on Wednesday.

Twenty minutes later, in the early hours, the same group burgled the Spar store in North Street, Pewsey.

"It was a scary sight to see in such a sleepy village like Pewsey," Spar co-owner Andrew Connolly said.

Suspects broke into the tobacco and cigarette cabinet stealing £8,000 of stock

Mr Connelly, who jointly owns the store with daughter Susan Connelly, were woken by an alert to say their store was being broken into.

They immediately travelled from their home in Tidworth to the store, Miss Connolly, 41, told BBC Wiltshire: "We headed straight over, a member of the public was on the phone to the police as it was happening, they were very scared.

"It was a scary sight to see in such a sleepy village like Pewsey."

Mr Connolly, 65, said they were waiting to be targeted, he said: "Over the last year or so this type of crime where they come in, they know what they want, it's just cigarettes.

"They bash-and-go and we've been very conscious that it's almost been our turn.

"We've done as much as we can security wise but there is only so much you can do with somebody who wields an axe and wants to come into the premises, which is exactly what happened last night."

A white Ford ST was used by the suspects

The owners are convinced that the burglaries have been carried out by an organised crime group.

Miss Connolly said: "There were a few places hit last night so last night was the same team.

"We've got a retailer in Andover and she was hit the week before Christmas and they did a whole route around there.

"I'm absolutely convinced it is the same axe-wielding group going around, at some point they are going to hurt somebody, maybe even murder.

"It's awful as a retailer to have it happen, it knocks your confidence and you think why do we do this."

Thousands of pounds of damage was caused during the burglary

Mr Connolly said the police were excellent and arrived on the scene in nine minutes, he said: "There has been various incidents last night and over a period of time but they [Wiltshire Police] are really on top of it.

"I've got every confidence that they are going to apprehend these criminals."

The store owners believe they were targeted

DS Gareth Snoad from Wiltshire Police said: "We appreciate the concern that incidents like these cause in our rural communities.

"Our response officers were quickly on scene and our dedicated burglary team is now investigating these incidents.

"Please be assured that burglary remains a force priority"

Officers are appealing for witnesses.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk