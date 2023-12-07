Wiltshire village left without phone signal for months

A rural village has been left without mobile phone coverage for months, according to local residents.

Customers in Potterne, Wiltshire, claim the mobile signal has been appalling since September.

A Vodafone spokesperson said it was aware of the issue and was expecting to start work on the site next week.

Devizes Rural West councillor, Tamara Reay, said it had been incredibly frustrating and many residents have emailed her.

Potterne resident Bob Berry, said: "Because I can't get any texts, I can't actually see the texts [the provider] has sent me."

Mr Berry, said it was in early September when "we suddenly found we didn't have any signal".

Bob Berry, said it was in early September when "we suddenly found we didn't have any signal"

A spokesperson for Vodafone, said it was "aware of the issue" and apologised "for the inconvenience this has caused".

"There have been challenges in accessing this site since the other end of its transmission link is located on an electricity pylon, meaning there are safety restrictions imposed by National Grid," they said.

"We are working closely with National Grid and expect to start work on the site next week."

A spokesperson for the National Grid, said: "We understand the frustrations of residents and are working with the telecoms infrastructure company to resolve this as soon as possible.

"Safety is our number one priority and given our high voltage infrastructure we can only authorise access to our sites to carry out this work when appropriate safety measures are in place."

Other mobile providers, including O2, have been approached for comment.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk