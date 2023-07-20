Wiltshire Wildlife Trust to 're-meander' River Were

A wildlife trust wants to change a river so it flows in a more natural way.

Wiltshire Wildlife Trust will start 're-meandering' the River Were at Smallbrook Meadows, a wetland nature reserve near Warminster.

The trust aims to reduce flood risk by increasing the length of the river channel.

The river will also be reconnected to its floodplain and new habitats for wildlife will be created.

The Were had previously been straightened, but the trust will bring it back into a more natural, curved shape.

Connor Stapleton-Goddard, Wiltshire Wildlife Trust's water team projects officer, said: "By creating a more natural river channel with a wider range of micro-habitats, more spaces will be created for the resident water voles.

"Invertebrates such as dragonflies and damselflies will flourish in particular when the new scrapes become filled each season as water levels rise.

"The more natural shape and size of the river channel will kick-start natural river processes such as sedimentation in the margins and faster flows in the main channel to keep important gravel habitats clean."

The project is funded by National Highways' Environment and Wellbeing Designated Fund as part of the Network for Nature programme.

Jason Hones, south west regional director for National Highways, said: "We're committed to significantly improving biodiversity near our road network, and this investment in the South West underlines our commitment to reducing the impact of our roads on the environment and supporting biodiversity."

Phase one of the works is due to begin on 24 July and will last for approximately two weeks.

During this time, there may be minor disturbance on surrounding roads as machinery arrives and departs via the Warminster Lake Pleasure Grounds to the north of the reserve.

There will be some noise disturbance whilst the works are carried out, but this will be limited to working hours on weekdays.

