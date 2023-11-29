Wiltshire's empty military housing opened for Afghan refugees

Some refugees have been waiting in Pakistan for more than a year, according to charities

Afghan refugees who had helped British forces are now able to live in some of Wiltshire's empty military accommodation.

Around 40 families will settle for three years, while dozens of others will stay a matter of weeks.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been under pressure to review its estimated 1,350 empty homes in the county.

They are no longer used by service families, after the Army's basing restructure.

Wiltshire Council's leader, Richard Clewer told the BBC he was "delighted" that refugees from Afghanistan will be settling in some of the housing for three years.

The council had argued before that the MOD should open up some of its empty housing for Afghan refugees.

He said he understood that around 41 families were settling into military homes spread across Wiltshire, although the exact number was yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, another scheme for the temporary transition accommodation would see about 80 service homes, many across Larkhill and Shrivenham, used for new arrivals for between six to eight weeks to avoid use of hotels.

It comes as more Afghans are being relocated, mostly from Pakistan, where many were promised UK visas after working with or for the UK before the Taliban took over two years ago.

It meant those who worked with Western forces became targets and people were desperate to get onto the crowded evacuation planes.

Operation Pitting saw around 15,000 people evacuated from the Afghan capital Kabul

Why are more Afghan refugees arriving?

Two years ago, Western forces pulled out of Afghanistan after 20 years.

The Taliban, the extremely hard line Islamist group who had been kept at bay, rapidly took over the country and now run the government.

People there who'd been seen to be helping Western forces in the country, then became targets for reprisals.

For those who had helped the UK, like translators for soldiers, or teachers with the British Council, the government promised them sanctuary in the country.

Those who'd been able to get to the UK were put up in hotels here, but others have been stuck, only managing to get across the border to Pakistan.

Pakistan was threatening to deport these people back, so recently more planes have taken off to bring people to the UK.

Mr Clewer said the council had been "pushing really hard for [the homes] to be used in any way possible".

"I think there's been a willingness from government to say we need to sort this out. There's no point in having backlogs of Afghans in hotels, or stuck waiting to get to the UK when we've accepted we have a responsibility," he added.

Conservative MP for Devizes Danny Kruger has also been vocal about using the empty housing.

He said he was "very pleased that a number of Afghan families have been able to leave Pakistan and move into safety within my constituency".

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said they are "honouring our commitment to those brave Afghans that supported the UK mission".

'Settled life'

"So far, we have brought around 24,600 people to safety from Afghanistan, including thousands of deserving Afghans eligible for our Afghan resettlement schemes."

"To ensure families can begin a settled life in the UK as quickly as possible, the UK Government is offering transitional and settled accommodation from the Defence Estate, including at Larkhill and Shrivenham."

Most support for refugees in Wiltshire will come from the MoD, with Wiltshire Council providing help with schooling, language and NHS registration.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk