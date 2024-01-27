Wily pot-bellied pig evades capture for weeks, delays ADOT work and wins the hearts of rescuers

Arizona Department of Transportation crews ran into a unique obstacle during planned construction in the West Valley.

A pot-bellied pig named Pixie was found on a piece of land ADOT purchased in 2023 for the planned State Route 30 in Avondale.

ADOT was originally contacted by a local police agency that had located Pixie during a training session.

ADOT hazardous material coordinator Ed Green said he had spotted Pixie on the property back in November.

"She was out there on what had been a mini farm. And that’s when, with the help of Chad Rubke from Arizona Game and Fish, we contacted a couple of rescue groups to see what they could do," Green said.

ADOT said that a weekslong journey ensued to capture Pixie, with the state agency going as far as delaying planned demolition of a structure on the property to allow for the safe capture of Pixie.

“We were able to get her close to a humane trap but never in it,” said Carrianne Frary of Humane Animal Rescue and Trapping Team.

Frary said Pixie had full run of the property's several acres. “I spent more on her food than my own! Her favorite was Cheerios. We added donuts, strawberries and other snacks to her diet," Frary said.

“Pixie is very large,” Green said. “We did make good use of a Halloween pumpkin as part of her snacking menu," he added.

The volunteers used a video camera to track Pixie, observing javelinas and racoons in the process.

“We figured out the original trap wouldn’t work. That led to some great teamwork to repurpose what had been a pen for chickens,” Frary said.

The makeshift trapping team used a special trap door trigged by a laser to successfully trap Pixie just before Christmas, according to ADOT.

"The not-so-small Pixie was relocated to the Cave Creek area ranch operated by Better Piggies Rescue," according to the ADOT press release.

“She is doing very well,” said Dannielle Betterman of the rescue group. “She has several other friends on our property, including some of our older pigs.”

Betterman estimates Pixie is about 2 years old. “She has a lot of life left in her.”

"We're just happy that it turned out well for Pixie. She wasn't interested in being trapped for a while, but thanks to some dedicated volunteers and even one of ADOT's engineers-in-training, the persistence paid off," Doug Nintzel, ADOT spokesperson, told The Arizona Republic.

Pixie's original home has now been cleared, as she moves on to a happy and healthy life at the Queen Creek sanctuary farm, according to Nintzel.

Nintzel added that ADOT's property team members were no strangers to encountering animals over the years, including five tortoises that were handed over to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pot-bellied pig rescued on Avondale ADOT project charms workers