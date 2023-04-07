Wimauma woman caught with pipe bomb materials pleads guilty, avoids prison

Nearly four years ago, Michelle Kolts’ parents made an alarming discovery in the Wimauma home they shared with their daughter.

Stashed in Kolts’ bedroom was enough bombmaking material to harm many people, authorities said at the time. Deputies who spoke to Kolts that day in October 2019 said she admitted to making pipe bombs and planned to use them to hurt people.

Now Kolts’ criminal case has been resolved with a plea deal that will keep her out of prison and require her to be closely monitored as she continues mental health treatment.

Kolts, 30, pleaded guilty Wednesday to 10 counts of making and possessing a destructive device with the intent to harm people. Hillsborough Circuit Judge Lyann Goudie sentenced her to two years of house arrest followed by 15 years of probation.

Kolts had faced 24 counts, with each count punishable by up to 15 years in state prison. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors with the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office agreed to drop 14 of the counts. Kolts must continue to receive mental health counseling and take all prescribed medications.

Prosecutors noted that Kolts, who was 27 at the time of her arrest, did not have a prior criminal history and her actions did not result in anyone getting hurt. They agreed that mental health treatment and close supervision to ensure she does not become a threat to the community were more appropriate than prison.

Kolts’ parents called 911 on Oct. 3, 2019, after finding toolboxes that held what appeared to be pipe bombs containing screws and nails. They also discovered books that included material about serial killers, mass shooters and terrorists such as the Unabomber and Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.

Deputies who responded to the home on Jagged Cloud Drive, in the Sereno subdivision, immediately recognized the bomb materials, Sheriff Chad Chronister said at the time. In all, investigators found two dozen bombs, 23 knives, fuse material, pistol powder, a pair of hatchets, nunchucks, two pellet rifles, and six pellet pistols.

Story continues

Questioned after her arrest, Kolts said she had a history of mental illness, took medication for schizophrenia and had trouble discerning right from wrong. She also claimed she had help assembling the pipe bombs from two men, according to an arrest affidavit. Investigators determined the men did not exist.

“I made a stupid decision,” Kolts, who worked in the warehouse of a building maintenance and repair company, told investigators. “I got angry. I wasn’t going to hurt anybody.”

Kolts’ defense attorney Barry Taracks said in an interview this week that he pushed to have her undergo a psychological examination. In 2022, she was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial and was transferred to Florida State Hospital, where she spent several months undergoing treatment.

In February of that year, Kolts sent a letter to Goudie, the judge, in which she apologized, asked for mercy and explained that when she stops taking her medication, she hears “voices” that “were telling me to do all these bad things.”

“I promise to stay on my meds and not listen to the voices in my head telling me not to take them,” she wrote.

In January, Kolts was deemed mentally competent and Taracks said he and prosecutors started working on a plea deal.

Taracks noted that Kolts had not taken the step of packing the pipes with powder and installing the fuses. As part of the deal, Goudie withheld adjudication, so Kolts will avoid a felony conviction if she completes the terms of her sentence.

Kolts, who has spent about 3 1/2 years in custody, will remain in jail until a bed opens at a residential treatment center.

Taracks said Kolts’ parents have since moved out of Florida but remain supportive.

“The family’s relieved and quite frankly ecstatic over the fact that she’s getting the help she needed,” he said.