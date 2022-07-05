Wimbledon star Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend

Nick Kyrgios is through to the Wimbledon quarter-finals (PA Wire)

Nick Kyrgios has been charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend in an incident that allegedly occurred late last year, according to reports in Australia.

Kyrgios, who features in the Wimbledon quarter-finals tomorrow, is accused of attacking model Chiara Passari and is set to appear in court next month.

“ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,” police said on Tuesday.

Barrister Jason Moffett, who represents Kyrgios, confirmed to The Canberra Times that his client was aware of the charge.

“It’s in the context of a domestic relationship,” he said. “The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously.

“Given the matter is before the court... he doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we’ll issue a media release.”

The maximum sentence for the charge is two years.