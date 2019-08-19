You Can Win $15,000 For Your Honeymoon If You Add Some #Sponcon To Your Wedding Vows

First came the opportunity to make $10,000 just by lounging at a bunch of hotel pools, and now Hotels.com is upping the ante with its latest offer: $15,000 for one lucky couple to use for their honeymoon. To be considered, all you have to do is somehow incorporate “Hotels.com” into your wedding vows. So basically, if you want a free honeymoon and don't mind doing a little #sponcon to make that dream a reality, you might want to make some revisions to those vows before walking down the aisle.

Here's how it works: Between now and September 23, have someone film your wedding vows (with the mention of Hotels.com included, of course) and then upload the video to Instagram or Twitter. Be sure to tag @hotelsdotcom and use the hashtag #HotelsSponConVows, too. One winning couple will be selected by October 1, based on "creativity and originality," and they will be rewarded with one Hotels.com gift card worth $10,000 and one Visa gift card worth $5,000 to be used for other honeymoon expenses.

Weddings are $$$. We’ve got your back. We could hook you up with a $15K honeymoon if you include us in your vows and share with #HotelsSponConVows. Stream @4WeddingsonHulu to see how it’s done. https://t.co/242EOluaH1 pic.twitter.com/KhZ40RgCyv — Hotels.com (@hotelsdotcom) August 15, 2019

This offer comes on the heels of Hotels.com's partnership with Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral, which featured a Hotels.com-sponsored wedding (in the form of a branded veil) in its latest episode. So if you're down to get a little shameless, you might make like Craig and Zara and start thinking like an influencer.

