Win A 2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak

Have you ever dreamed of owning a new Ford Bronco? What if you could own one for practically nothing? For as little as a $25 donation, you could own a special edition 2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrack unique “Warrior” edition. This special 1 of 1 Warrior features all of the legendary Ford Bronco styling, it has so much more for you to enjoy.

Ford dreamed up the new Bronco with cool retro styling, innovative features, and impressive off-road capabilities. The interior of this 2022 features tons of technology like a 12” LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with Swipe Capability, as well as an off-road performance app. The durable cabin features waterproof surfaces so you can take the top off and it’s still protected.

The special “Warrior Edition” comes from the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation and represents pancreatic cancer warriors (patients) fighting to survive. Warrior Edition features include seats embroidered with the logo on the seat headrests, custom vinyl graphics, and a Warrior Edition plate.

When you purchase your tickets, you’re not only entering to win this impressive 2022 Ford Bronco, your donation goes towards the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. Their mission is to provide unwavering support to those afflicted and affected by pancreatic cancer. The “Warrior” Edition is all about the brave men and women who are battling this very challenging form of cancer.

