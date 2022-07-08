Win This 427 Side-Oiler Powered F-100 With More Entries

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The collector truck market is blowing up over the last few years, with prices on vintage pickups reaching new records at auctions. This is great news if you own a classic American pickup truck, but not great news if you’re looking to add one to your collection. If you dream of owning of 1960s Ford pickup truck, but don’t have the money to buy a restored example, or buy a project truck to restore yourself, this is a great chance for you to own one for a very small donation. For as little as $10, you get more chances to own this 427-powered 1970 Ford F-100 Sport Custom, and the bonus entries you get for being a Motorious reader will make it even sweeter.

Powering this Ford Pickup truck is a massive 427 cubic-inch Big Block Ford with dual-quad carburetors that makes 400-horsepower. This powerhouse is a significant upgrade from the engines that you could find from the factory. The top-oiler 427 was used in many racing applications in the 1960s, including the Shelby 427 Cobra S/C. The powertrain feeds into a Ford 9-inch differential and it rolls on Magnum 500 wheels.

“From the very beginning, Ford trucks have been proven workhorses but today these machines make for quite the classic collectible.”—Yahoo.com (2022)

This truck has been restored and refinished in Rangoon red. It has been reupholstered in black cloth/vinyl, custom door cards were installed and a padded dash holds a full complement of factory gauges along with a tachometer to remind you of your engine's redline. Get your entries now.

