Win cash and vacations at 'Wheel of Fortune LIVE' in New Orleans next week
The Saints quarterback is having a rough season.
The US Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in a case that could decide if the billionaire Sackler family that controlled OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma can use bankruptcy to shield their personal fortunes from opioid-related liabilities.
The Jaguars are in the hunt for the top playoff seed in the AFC with a few weeks left in the regular season.
Tesla's lowest-priced vehicle, the rear-wheel-drive Model 3, won't be eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit as of next year. Tesla started warning buyers (and window-shoppers) on Monday that the Inflation Reduction Act credit for its cheapest Model 3, as well as the long-range variant, will drop to $3,750 for deliveries on or after January 1. The change means that Tesla believes its battery materials in the electric vehicle won't meet the IRA's 2024 sourcing rules.
Coach Outlet adds new bags and wallets to its clearance section every week. These new leatherware additions are some of the best deals we've seen to date.
Tesla Model 3 rear-wheel-drive and Long Range buyers will no longer be eligible to claim the full $7,500 tax credit starting on January 1, 2024.
Proposed ban would include carveouts, but civil libertarians are still concerned.
Potential homebuyers are no longer waiting for mortgage rates or home prices to drop before they buy, according to Bank of America’s Homebuyers Insight Report.
Tyler Buchner was a top lacrosse recruit out of high school before he landed at Notre Dame to play football.
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev weighs in on the surge in crypto and the future of the online trading platform.
Meta will soon remove a feature that lets you chat with Facebook friends on Instagram and vice versa. Starting mid-December, the company will disconnect the cross-platform integration, which it added in 2020.
Who will be the starting quarterback for the Jets in their next game? It's a mystery.
After visiting with the Eagles and Cowboys, the linebacker decided to sign with the reigning NFC East champs.
Dell received medical treatment on the field and was in obvious pain.
Wilfried Nancy quickly revolutionized the Columbus Crew in his very first season as their coach. Now they're one win away from lifting the MLS Cup trophy.
The expanded playoff is just a year away, but it would have been nice to have this season.
Crypto's late 2023 surge suggests investors are moving past the industry's recent wave of scandals.
We have kind of a cosmic gumbo: the NBA’s two most decorated bluebloods alongside three franchises that have never won a title; four top-10 offenses and three top-10 defenses; five members of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team and eight members of the 2022-23 All-NBA team; and a Zion in a pear tree.
Yes, they're on sale ahead of the cold weather.
Despite the surgery, the Steelers reportedly aren't placing Pickett on injured reserve.