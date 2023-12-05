Win cash and vacations at 'Wheel of Fortune LIVE' in New Orleans next week

TechCrunch

Tesla's lowest-priced vehicle, the rear-wheel-drive Model 3, won't be eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit as of next year. Tesla started warning buyers (and window-shoppers) on Monday that the Inflation Reduction Act credit for its cheapest Model 3, as well as the long-range variant, will drop to $3,750 for deliveries on or after January 1. The change means that Tesla believes its battery materials in the electric vehicle won't meet the IRA's 2024 sourcing rules.