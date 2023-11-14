Who will win the Champions Classic hoops matchup between bluebloods Kansas & Kentucky?

The No. 1-ranked University of Kansas men’s basketball team travels to Chicago to play fellow hoops blueblood and No. 17-ranked Kentucky in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night.

The two winningest in college basketball history will meet for the 11th time in 13 years. The Jayhawks (2-0) dominated Manhattan on Friday, winning 99-61.

The UK Wildcats, meanwhile, soundly defeated Texas A&M Commerce on Friday.

Here’s a scouting report and prediction for Tuesday’s marquee matchup:

Tuesday’s game: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 17 Kentucky

When/where: 8:30 p.m., United Center

TV/streaming: ESPN

Opponents’ record: 2-0

KenPom (Ken Pomeroy) Ranking: 15

All statistics are from KenPom.com, Hoop-Math.com and EvanMiya. KenPom stats only include Division I competition.

Kentucky’s Team Strengths

Limited mistakes: The Wildcats don’t turn the ball over often, ranking second in the nation in turnover % (6.6).

Swipes: UK ranks No. 15 in steals rate (15.4).

Quality shots: Kentucky ranks No. 13 in adjusted offensive efficiency (114.9).

Kentucky’s Team Weaknesses

Youth: Kentucky ranks No. 150 in Division I experience ( 1.97 years)

Generating fouls: The Wildcats rank No. 293 in free-throw rate (22%).

Strength of schedule: UK hasn’t played the most formidable opponents, with a 305th ranked strength of schedule (-12.57).

Kentucky name to know

6-foot-8 freshman guard Justin Edwards (No. 1)

+ Efficient scorer (shooting 52.4% from the floor)

+ Good rebounder for a guard (six rebounds per game)

- Not much of a passer (1 assist per game)

- Struggling from deep (25% from 3-point range)

Tale of the Tape

Kentucky loves to run in transition. According to Hoop-Math, 37.7% of UK’s initial shot attempts this season have been transition attempts.

Edwards gets ahead of opposing defenses and can turn that space into easy dunks. KU will have to focus on getting back on fast breaks and building a wall around the rim.

Kansas must force this athletic Wildcats team to shoot low-percentage shots.

Although Kentucky isn’t the most proficient team from the perimeter, the Cats have capable shooters. In the above play, freshman Rob Dillingham gets the ball beyond the arc and quickly cans a jumper.

Although he’s struggled from deep so far, Dillingham is a good shooter who doesn’t need much separation to get off shots due to his high release point. KU can’t get lost in UK’s ball screens and needs to contest shots whenever possible.

Game prediction

On Tuesday, Kentucky’s young roster gets its first real test against experienced college stars like Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar.

Expect the Jayhawks to take advantage on neutral ground. KU has young players, too, but Bill Self’s core consists mostly of guys with experience, which figures to be a big advantage in a game like this.

On top of that, UK will struggle to defend Dickinson. If he can get going early, KU should win this one.

Kansas 73, Kentucky 62

Shreyas’ pick to cover the spread: KU (-5.5)

Shreyas’ season record: 1-0

Shreyas’ record against the spread: 1-0

KU Player to watch: KJ Adams

Kentucky likes to play small, so Edwards could be a likely matchup for KU forward KJ Adams. Edwards is a projected top-10 pick in the NBA Draft, so it’ll be a good test.

On offense, Adams will have the strength advantage. If he can capitalize on that, easy buckets should follow.