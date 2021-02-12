Win this Dodge Challenger Demon and you'll have 840 horsepower in your driveway

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Enter to win this giveaway or any other Omaze experience between now and February 16, 2021, and receive 300 bonus entries with code WITHLOVE300. Simply add the discount at checkout.

Omaze has given away some awesome cars in their sweepstakes since we first started writing about them earlier this year. Some of them are brand new and some of them are classics, but this one is neither of those things. It's two years old, but we have a feeling it’ll still be popular, especially with those who love horsepower. It’s a 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon and once you put race fuel in the tank, the engine makes 840 horsepower. That’s right. Hop on over to Omaze to enter to win it.

Win a 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon and $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

Unlike most two- to three-year-old vehicles, this one has been barely driven, with less than 150 miles on the odometer, which is a shame for the original owner, but a huge positive for whoever wins this. Some more info on the car. It comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, has both a black exterior and interior, and fueled with normal gas, the engine makes 808 horsepower and 717 lb-ft of torque. The gas mileage is abysmal at 13 city, 22 highway, 16 combined, but you won’t have to worry about fuel prices for a while, because the car also comes with $20,000 in cash, and the taxes and delivery fees covered.

Not only that, but every donation supports the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, which, according to Omaze, “saved the lives of both our founder, Matt Pohlson, and Donut Media’s editor in chief, James Pumphrey — and now we’re joining forces to support this incredible hospital that means so much to us. Matt had flatlined and needed an ECMO machine (a system that provides cardiac and respiratory support, allowing the heart and lungs to rest prior to and during surgery), but he wouldn't survive the ambulance ride to the machine. So for the first time in Southern California, UCLA brought a mobile ECMO unit to a patient … and they saved Matt. Since then, the mobile ECMO has become a more common practice and has saved over 50 other people! Your contribution will help build out this program, fund a new UCLA Health Ambulance and support innovative research that will impact countless patients, like Matt and James, who need life-saving interventions. 15% of all contributions will support the UCLA Medical Center. The remaining funds raised cover fees and other costs like the prize, taxes, shipping and more.”

If you want 840 horsepower in your driveway enter here. The deadline is February 16, 2021 at 11:59pm PT.

Oh, and don't forget to use code WITHLOVE300 at checkout to get 300 FREE entries for this giveaway or any other Omaze experience between now and February 16, 2021.

