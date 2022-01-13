‘Win Her Back Again’: Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa Divorce Announcement Gets Derailed by Mentions of Actress’ Ex, Lenny Kravitz

Veteran actress Lisa Bonet and her husband, actor Jason Momoa, have announced that, after four years of marriage, they are splitting. The now-former Hollywood couple shared the heartbreaking news earlier this week.

Bonet, who is most famous for her role as the carefree older sister on the hit sitcom “The Cosby Show,” said in a joint statement posted to the “Aquaman” star’s page that, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa (L) and Lenny Kravitz (R). Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic, Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Bonet and Momoa, who have been together since 2005 after being introduced to each other by mutual friends at a jazz club, noted that they were sharing the news with fans “not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa have split after four years of marriage. Photo: @prideofgypsies /Instagram

The actress, who is 54, and Moma, 42, still appear to be on good terms following the breakup, stating that “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become….”

The former child star and the action film star share two children: Lola, whom they welcomed in 2007, and their second child, Nakoa-Wolf, born in December 2008. The actress is also mom to “Little Big Things” star Zoë Kravitz, whom she shares with her ex-husband and singer Lenny Kravitz.

Fans spared no time before bringing up the “Fly Away” singer’s name following news of the split, including one Twitter user who wrote, “Lenny Kravitz bouta run after Lisa Bonet again.”

Lenny Kravitz bouta run after Lisa Bonet again — jaren (@therealjaren1) January 13, 2022

“After hearing that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are breaking up, all of us are hoping Lenny Kravitz will finally win her back again,” wrote another.

After hearing that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are breaking up, all of us are hoping Lenny Kravitz will finally win her back again. pic.twitter.com/4xnBctEOEp — Pet Wisdom for Life (@SDWisdom) January 13, 2022

“My prayer is that Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz will remarry and that Jason Momoa will marry them and serve as Lenny’s best man,” wrote a third user. “This is the only option to make us ALL happy… Right?”

My prayer is that Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz will remarry and that Jason Momoa will marry them and serve as Lenny's best man. This is the only option to make us ALL happy… Right? — Sassbox Grand Supreme (@MissSassbox) January 13, 2022

