How To Win At Holiday Hosting: Everything You Need to Know When Hosting Family & Friends

November officially ushers in the holiday season, bringing with it the hustle and bustle we’ve been missing the past couple of years. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Mia Syn says there are a few easy ways to win at hosting while setting the scene for all the fun, food, and festivities.

PLAN THE MENU AHEAD OF TIME:

This holiday season is expected to be as “back to normal” as possible after more than two years of restrictions. For those taking on the role of hosting, Syn admits it could be a little nerve-racking, “That’s why I recommend planning the menu ahead of time, including main dishes, drinks, desserts, and the overall presentation.”

The Registered Dietician Nutritionist suggests kicking things off with an overflowing charcuterie board filled with a mixture of colors, textures, and flavors, including a variety of cheeses, meats, and lots of veggies.

Syn says to make sure to include almonds, adding, “Look for flavors that will surprise your guests, but also help add a seasonal taste.” This year, Blue Diamond Almonds released its first-ever limited-time offer holiday flavored almonds. “They’re perfect for a seasonal charcuterie board or sharing as a gift or stocking stuffer. Your family will love the Blue Diamond Snickerdoodle Flavored Almonds. They have the delicious taste of a seasonal cinnamon sugar cookie… so good! And one of my favorites is the Peppermint Cocoa Flavored Almonds with a delicious chocolatey flavor and hint of peppermint.”

DESSERTS WITH ADDED BENEFITS:

A menu would not be complete without dessert. It may be a surprise, but Syn is a self-proclaimed “desserts girl,” saying, “I’m always about the desserts and this year I have a couple originals that are on the healthy side and taste fantastic!”

She recommends a classic with a twist, blondies. “Believe it or not, my version is made with beans,” says Syn. The registered dietician nutritionist admits it may seem odd at first, but, “When cooked and rinsed well, beans can add moisture and fudginess to baked goods like brownies and blondies while cutting back on the amount of fat and flour needed. Not only that, but beans add nutrients such as plant protein, B vitamins, and fiber, making this a dessert with benefits.”

Another option are Syn’s banana-sweetened chocolate chip oatmeal cookies. They’re made with a ripe banana mash, creamy peanut butter, quick oats, pure vanilla and dark chocolate chips. “There is also another surprise, these treats are made without flour, eggs, or added sugar,” says Syn.

STOP DOING DISHES:

Syn admits the menu building and preparation could be fun, but the cleanup is often taxing and takes up a lot of time. That’s why she suggests eliminating the time suckers, which includes washing dishes and loading the dishwasher. “We all know it takes time away from what’s really important. This time of year is so busy and should be spent on special traditions, making new memories, and being with the ones you love.”

The Chinet® brand is focused on making cleanup easier so families can spend more time together. She says these products are made for exactly what’s on your menu, like a traditional honey-glazed turkey, or an old-fashioned ham with brown sugar and mustard glaze. For a more upscale affair, Syn suggests using the Chinet Crystal® products, which add a fancy touch to meals, perfect for a beef tenderloin, seared duck, or lamb with garlic and rosemary,” adding, “The crystal cups are great for that pre-dinner toast!”

Most importantly, when partygoers are done eating dinner or dessert, Syn says, “Just toss the dishes and have all that extra time for family fun.”

