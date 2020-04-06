Win A Limited-Edition 2020 Subaru STI S209

Dream Giveaway is offering the chance to take home a limited-production STI with veterans' and children's charities benefiting from your donation.

Dream Giveaway is offering the incredible opportunity to win a highly desired limited-production 2020 Subaru STI S209. Visit the Dream Giveaway website and increase your chances to win the most powerful Subaru STI to date by entering the code SUBARU6 to get bonus tickets with any donation of $25 or more.

More

Subaru Tecnica International is the mastermind behind some remarkable vehicles geared toward performance over the past 30 years and counting. With eight incredible generations under its belt, enthusiasts are anxiously awaiting for when they can get their hands on the latest and greatest model - the 2020 Subaru STI S209. Only offered in the United States, this groundbreaking Subaru is rare with just 209 examples built. The good news is that Dream Giveaway is offering the chance to take home a brand new limited-edition Subaru STI S209 home for yourself.

The most powerful with the best handling to date, the '20 Subaru STI S209 has been designed from the chassis out to ensure that the car handles the impressive amount of raw power stuffed inside the engine bay. Speaking of which, powering this new Subaru is a turbocharged 2.5-liter flat-four boxer engine capable of 18.9 lbs. of maximum boost. Capable of 341-horsepower and 330 lb/ft of torque, this car is sure to offer thrills like no other behind the wheel especially with all-wheel drive and a 6-speed manual transmission.

Bringing power to a halt is a big Brembo brake system with silver-finished 6-piston front and two-piston rear monoblock calipers, large cross-drilled rotors and sport brake pads. Inside, the car features Recaro performance front seats which includes an eight-way power driver’s seat, an Ultrasuede-wrapped steering wheel, and a Multi-Function Display.