Win or lose, police reform ballot measure shows America is over status quo policing

In Minneapolis on Nov. 2, 2021. The vote on whether to replace the police department with a new Department of Public Safety comes more than a year after George Floyd's murder by a police officer.

Voters in Minneapolis headed to the polls Tuesday for a vote with major implications on the future of policing in the city, and ultimately, the nation.

Question 2 would amend the city’s charter to replace the police department and create a more comprehensive Department of Public Safety. Win or lose, the winds of change are at the backs of the organizers, activists and everyday citizens who have long called for police reform and expanded community investment.

Less than 18 months ago, the world watched the murder of George Floyd play out over cellphone and police body cam videos. The egregious nature of Floyd’s murder at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin ignited one of the largest protest movements in American history and even pushed corporations to pay closer attention to the needs of Black America.

Following the lead of Minneapolis, calls for reform rang out across the country. But those calls were met with an equal amount of bad faith pushback from law enforcement lobbyists and defenders of the status quo that amount to nothing more than perpetually moving the goal post no matter how righteous, evidence-based, popular or necessary the proposal.

When grassroots organizers were in the streets protesting, skeptics dared them to come up with a policy solution. When organizers called for a reallocation of funding from police into community services, skeptics said that position wasn’t popular. When Minneapolis organizers collected more than 20,000 signatures to get Question 2 on the ballot, the fearmongering about getting rid of police officers began.

The Yes 4 Minneapolis coalition – the group that organized this ballot initiative and which I have publicly supported – is pushing an investment in nonpolice responses to emergencies. The proposal means creating a department where trained professionals in mental health services, homeless outreach, social work and other community services offer wide-ranging solutions to harms. And yes, wide-ranging solutions will also include the presence of a trained police officer.

We’ve seen what can happen when communities come together to look for alternatives to policing to solve safety issues. Violence interruption programs, in which unarmed members of the community mediate conflicts before they turn deadly, have curbed gun violence in Baltimore, Maryland, and Richmond, California.

And a video that went viral last month from Shreveport, Louisiana, shows a group of dads armed with nothing but T-shirts and cheesy jokes taking incidents of violence down to zero at a school where nearly two dozen students had been arrested for fighting.

With Question 2, Minneapolis has boldly begun the push to reimagine public safety as more than just police and policing.

There was heavy investment in the maintenance of the status quo – a status quo in which police seem to meet critiques with slowdowns or outright refusals to respond to 911 calls. That’s not a community in partnership with police. It’s a community held hostage by its police force.

That Question 2 is on the ballot is a sign the status quo days of police violence and a lack of community accountability are coming to an end. This shift in public opinion makes police reform and robust investments in expanding public safety inevitable. It’s no longer “whether” but “when.”

Minneapolis organizers have given the nation a powerful blueprint to follow and given us permission to imagine a world where public safety means more than throwing obscene amounts of money toward the police budget.

Maurice Mitchell is the national director of the Working Families Party. His organization's Political Action Committee has donated to Yes 4 Minneapolis.

