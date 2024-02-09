Win the lottery? This survey says you might desire buying a waterfront home in Door County

DOOR COUNTY - The next person moving into a spectacular home on a Door County waterfront might be the next person who gets lucky and strikes it rich.

That's according to Lottery 'n Go, an international online resource for lottery guides, results and reviews, which conducted a national online survey that says a waterfront home on the Peninsula would be the top choice among respondents for a luxury real estate investment in Wisconsin.

A waterfront home in Door County would be the top choice of lottery winners for buying a luxury home or property in Wisconsin, according to a national online survey.

The website's survey asked 3,000 adults across the country where they would invest in a property and what kind it would be if they won a lottery. The Top 200 answers from the survey were posted Jan. 28 in a blog on the website.

Four potential properties in Wisconsin made that Top 200, with waterfront homes in Door County leading the Badger State at No. 72. An email from the website cited the "luxurious waterfront homes along its scenic peninsula, providing stunning water views, boating, and outdoor activities."

The other three properties in Wisconsin that cracked the Top 200 were country estates in the Driftless Area of southwestern Wisconsin, which checked in at No. 97; lakefront mansions on Lake Geneva, 125th; and historic homes on the East Side of Milwaukee, 155th.

While the locations of the Top 200 properties are spread across the country – almost literally, from the Florida Keys to Alaska and Hawaii to Maine – properties in the southern part of the U.S. dominate the top of the list, with the first northern properties checking in at Nos. 11 (custom-built log cabins in the Alaskan wilderness) and 12 (ranch-style estates in the Denver suburb of Cherry Hills Village, Colorado).

Door County held something in common with seven of the Top 10 properties and 61 of the Top 200 – a waterfront location, whether inland on lakes or rivers or oceanside. It also outpolled its northeastern counterpart – while the Door often is referred to as the "Cape Cod of the Midwest," oceanfront estates on that Massachusetts land and neighboring islands ranked 171st in the survey.

Along with waterfronts, other types of properties that dominated the list include country estates, mountain retreats and historic homes in urban or historic communities.

The Top 10, in order, were resort-style villas in Hawaii; penthouses in Honolulu, Hawaii; beachfront homes in Malibu, California; historic homes in Coral Gables, Florida; oceanfront estates on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; waterfront estates in the Florida Keys; mansions on Tennessee lakeshores such as Percy Priest Lake and Old Hickory Lake; beachfront homes on St. Simons Island, Georgia; historic homes in Asheville, North Carolina; and lakefront estates in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Contact Christopher Clough at 920-562-8900 or cclough@doorcountyadvocate.com.

MORE: 'Almost': Door County nominee Hans Christian reacts after not winning Grammy Award this year

MORE: High-speed internet comes to Washington Island as Phase 1 of fiber optic project wraps up

FOR MORE DOOR COUNTY NEWS: Check out our website

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Door County waterfront homes most wanted in Wisconsin in lottery survey