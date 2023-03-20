Win The Mopar Don Garlits Drove At The Gatornationals

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Bring home the baddest Hellcat on the planet for a small donation.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak is one of the baddest vehicles on the road, and the Redeye takes it to a whole new level. Unfortunately, they’re also pretty hard to come by, and when you can find one, expect to dish out some major funds. Cost and rarity have kept many people from being able to put a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak into their garages, but you can own one for practically nothing, and get more entries as a Motorious reader.

When the Dodge Hellcat launched in 2015, the world got a lot better, and faster. Now, you can own the most incredible Dodge Hellcat on earth, thanks to the latest Dream Giveaway, giving away this one-of-one Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak Edition a Demon-slaying Hellcat. This Redeye Jailbreak is also autographed by Don Garlits. This incredible Hellcat is pumping out a major 807 horsepower from the factory.

This Jailbreak Edition Hellcat Redeye is decked out in a granite exterior, dual MOPAR-blue stripes, blue calipers, grey leather seats, satin black badging, Harman Kardon sound system, and Warp Speed granite wheels. It is powered by a majorly high-performance 6.2-liter V8 supercharged engine. It has a Redeye grille, fender and decklid badges, SRT Power Chiller, 220-mph speedometer, IP badge and a high-performance engine controller.

Other highlights include:

27D Jailbreak Edition (a $18,595 extra cost)

• Hellcat logo Laguna leather seats (a $3,890 extra cost)

• M93 Dual Stripe – MOPAR Blue (a $995 extra cost)

• M17 Black satin exterior badging (a $199 extra cost)

• CM2 Floor mat binding - Hammerhead Gray (a $99 extra cost)

• CHG Suede headliner (a $499 extra cost)

• XTT Brake calipers – Blue (a $595 extra cost)

• CG5 Seat belts – Hammerhead grey (a $395 extra cost)

• XSQ Carbon fiber interior accents (a $599 extra cost)

• AMA Harman Kardon audio group with sub (a $1,995 extra cost)

• WS5 20x11 Warp Speed Granite wheels (a $1,295 extra cost)

• AJV Driver convenience group (a $1,295 extra cost)

• UAQ Uconnect navigation (a $995 extra cost)

• ADG Technology group (a $1,295 extra cost)

• SCG Leather steering wheel - White LED (a $995 extra cost)

• CZD Black/Hammerhead grey seats (a $295 extra cost)

