Win This Museum Quality 1966 Impala Sport Coupe

Owning your dream car is something every muscle car owner wants, but what if you actually win your dream car? If your automotive lust is geared towards 1960s Chevys, this 1966 Impala Sport Coupe is your opportunity to do just that. Powered by a highly-coveted 427 L72, this 1966 Chevy Impala is up for grabs, and the winner will also get $10,000 to cover the taxes.

Covered in a striking coat of Regal Red, this 1966 Chevy Impala is one of only 1,856 full-size Chevrolets to ever receive the unicorn Turbo-Jet V8, rated at 425-horsepower. All of these ponies are funneled to the rear tires through a Muncie M21 four-speed transmission, and received by a positraction differential to get things moving.

Chevy also equipped this Impala with a special suspension equalization package, metallic brakes, and a heavy duty generator. The interior is decked out in red cloth seats with deluxe seat belts, has tinted glass, and a Comfortilt steering wheel.

As equipped, you could pick one of these Impalas up new for around $3,800 in 1966, but adjusted for inflation and collector car interest, it’s hard to put a price tag on one - the saying goes ‘it’s worth what people will spend on it’ when it comes to cars like these, and sometimes, that’s a lot. However, as a Motorious reader, it could run you as little as $3 to own this car.

