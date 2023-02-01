Win This Restored 1966 Pontiac GTO With Bonus Entries As A Motorious Reader

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Don’t miss the chance to put this 1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible in your garage for almost nothing.

As car enthusiasts, there are certain cars that will stop us dead in our tracks due to its sheer beauty along with admiration of the amount of blood, sweat, and tears that were endured on one piece of rolling art. This meticulously restored 1966 Pontiac GTO is one of those cars. If you want to own a 1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible, but you can stomach the massive cost of buying one in this market, you could actually win one for a very small cost.

Motorious readers get more chances to win this body-off restored collector car GTO. This stunning Pontiac GTO convertible is finished in Black Metallic paint and is loaded with options. It is powered by a Tri-Power 389 cubic inch V8 engine, which is backed by a 4-speed manual transmission. It also has ower steering, MSD-5 electronic ignition, disc brakes, rally gauge cluster with tach and Safe-T-Track 3.55 rear axle. Steering it using the custom sports steering wheel with tilt steering, and has a center sports console. It rolls on a set of 15x7 Crager SS wheels.

When you donate to enter, you get additional tickets as a Motorious reader. For as little as $25, you could bring home this 1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible, and the more you donate, the more tickets and bonus tickets you get to enter to win.

