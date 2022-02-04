Win a Restored 1969 Pontiac GTO With More Entries As A Motorious Reader

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

You get more chances to win this GOAT to bring home to your own collection.

Have you ever dreamed of owning a 1969 Pontiac GTO? Chances are the answer to that would a resounding yes from most auto enthusiasts. And you deserve to have a super cool car like the 1969 Pontiac GTO in your garage, but who can afford one with the spike in the market over the past few years? Lucky for you, this is the most affordable GTO on the planet since you can win it for a donation as little as $10 with extra entries to win as a reader of Motorious.

This 1969 Pontiac GTO has been expertly modified and restored for the modern driver to make this GOAT even better than before. The wide tracking 575-horsepower restormod is a powered by a massive 461 cubic inch engine that’s backed by a TKO600 5-speed manual transmission. This stunning restomod deserves a place in any proper Pontiac collection, and you can win it! Taxes and shipping included for US winners.

Other highlights:

Engine: 461 ci fuel-injected V8

Transmission: Tremec TKO600 5-speed manual

Drivetrain: RWD

Exterior Color: Verdero Green

Interior Color: Black

Maximum Horsepower: 575 hp

Maximum Torque: 620 lb-ft

Approximate Retail Value: $100,000

Cash Alt: $75,000

Special Features: Butler Performance-built EFI 461, Fast EFI v2.1, 3.73 Gears with Eaton Posi Traction, Wilwood 6-piston brakes with hydroboost, Ridetech Coilovers and muscle bars, Chassis Works billet drop spindles, staggered 18” Budnik billet wheels, Budnik steering wheel

