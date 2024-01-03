Win tickets to the 2024 MLK Scholarship Breakfast in West Palm Beach

In commemoration of the profound legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., The Palm Beach Post is thrilled to unveil an exclusive giveaway opportunity. Two individuals stand the chance to win tickets to the highly anticipated 2024 MLK Scholarship Breakfast event, set to take place on Monday, January 15, 2024, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

This annual event serves as a poignant tribute to the life and achievements of Dr. King while fostering a sense of community and shared commitment to justice, equality, and education. Attendees can anticipate an inspiring morning featuring thought-provoking speakers, engaging discussions, and the recognition of local leaders who embody Dr. King's principles.

Additionally, the scholarships awarded at this event will focus on various categories including education, art, essay, performing arts, photography, and poetry. The winners, securing 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each category, will receive trophies provided by the organization responsible for the West Palm Beach MLK Landmark Memorial.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr 2024 Scholarship Breakfast

The event will showcase speeches from five former students, sharing their experiences and achievements, alongside distinguished individuals such as the executive editor of The Palm Beach Post, Rick Christie. With an expected attendance of more than 1000 individuals, this gathering promises to be a significant community affair celebrating Dr. King's enduring legacy.

How to Enter:To participate in this giveaway, simply follow the link here and complete the entry process outlined on The Palm Beach Post's official contest page. Don't miss this chance to be part of an event that honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and supports the educational aspirations of deserving individuals. Entries are accepted until Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Not only does the MLK Scholarship Breakfast celebrate Dr. King's enduring legacy, but it also contributes to the community through scholarship initiatives, promoting education and empowerment—values deeply rooted in Dr. King's vision for a better world.

As we usher in the new year, let the spirit of unity and progress resonate as we celebrate Dr. King's enduring legacy at the 2024 MLK Scholarship Breakfast. Enter the giveaway now for your chance to be a part of this inspiring occasion.

