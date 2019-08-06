‘We’re here to win’: US democratic socialists move to center stage

The last time the nation’s largest socialist organization came together for its biennial conference, congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was serving tacos and cocktails at a bar in Manhattan.

Two years later, the Democratic Socialists of America have doubled in size and the young, Latina, democratic socialist from the Bronx who unseated a 10-term veteran to win her New York congressional seat has become a political force so visible she is known simply by her initials, AOC.

Nearly 100 democratic socialists now hold elected office across the country, from school boards to state legislatures and Congress, where Ocasio-Cortez and the Michigan congresswoman Rashida Tlaib have become avatars of an emboldened leftwing insurgency. The Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, whose popularity has helped soften public perception of socialism though he is not directly involved with DSA , is a top-tier candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination while Donald Trump is running for re-election on campaign slogans portraying socialism as a direct threat to America.

The DSA, founded in 1982, has never had more of a national presence in US politics. Now, as socialism moves from the margins of American political life to the center of presidential politics, the movement faces a new and welcome challenge: where to go from here?

“We’re not interested in losing and we’re not interested in performing our politics,” Maria Svart, DSA’s national director told the more than 1,000 democratic socialists who gathered in Atlanta last week for DSA’s largest-ever conference. “We’re here to win. And at a grand scale we want to transform society.”

Over the course of four days, in a conference room at the Westin Peachtree Plaza, a unionized hotel in downtown Atlanta, members, ecstatic over their growing ranks and electoral victories, envisioned a society untethered from traditional capitalism. But more immediately, they debated strategy and structure. The divisions over how DSA can best capitalize on a surge of interest echoed the central debate over the future of the Democratic party pitting pragmatism against ideological purity.

“Right now so much is possible and it’s incredibly exciting,” said David Duhalde, the former deputy director of DSA who recently worked for the Sanders-aligned, Our Revolution. “But that also begets many, many more debates and questions about how we move forward and that is a great problem to have.”

People wait to hear presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at a rally at Brooklyn College on 2 March. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images More

In a series of votes, members approved measures to prioritize electing democratic socialists at every level of government and to grow membership, currently at 56,000, to 100,000 while rejecting a proposal to adopt national political “litmus tests” for candidates. They will continue to run primary challenges against centrist Democrats and to organize low-income, working people, including in communities that voted for Trump.

Amid much debate, DSA, which enthusiastically backed Sanders earlier this year, passed a resolution titled “In the event of a Sanders loss,” stipulating that the group would not formally endorse another Democratic presidential nominee if the Vermont senator does not win the primary.

Members also voted to support the Green New Deal, universal childcare, the decriminalization of sex work and “open borders” – a radical idea that goes far beyond what any Democratic presidential candidate would endorse. They also reaffirmed their support for the controversial Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement to protest against Israel’s treatment of Palestine and narrowly voted to establish an “anti-fascist working group”.

But even for veterans, the hours-long debate – frequently interrupted by arcane procedural inquiries strictly governed by Robert’s Rules of Order – was a slog. Efforts to keep the discussion “comradely” by stifling side chatter and using gender-neutral terms drew snickers from conservative media.