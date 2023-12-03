'A win-win for our community': New fire station on the horizon in Marshall Township

Marshall Township Fire Department Station 1 on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. A new proposed fire station across the street will have more training space for firefighters and additional bays for fire trucks as well as more storage space for equipment.

MARSHALL TWP. — A new fire station appears to be on the horizon in Marshall Township.

The new proposed fire station will have more training space for firefighters, additional bays for fire trucks and more storage space for equipment, township officials indicated in a news release. The new station will be built at 13550 15 Mile Road, across the street from its current location.

The move allows the land where the current station is located to be part of the Marshall Area Jobs, Opportunities, and Recreation (MAJOR) campus, future home to Ford Motor Company's BlueOval Battery Park Michiganand other businesses.

“This is a win-win for our community because it means a new station for our firefighters that creates additional space for training and storage for their life-saving gear,” Jeff Albaugh, clerk of the Marshall Township Board, said in the release. “It also allows for the growth of the MAJOR campus and that means more opportunities for spinoff businesses as BlueOval takes shape.”

Township board members noted that state funding will cover the costs of building the new station.

The new station is expected to be finished in late 2024 or early 2025. Fire station operations won’t leave the old building until the new one is ready for occupancy, officials said.

“It’s exciting to see progress at the MAJOR campus as well as steps toward the creation of a new modern fire station,” Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance CEO Jim Durian said. “As we have more people living and working in Marshall, it’s important we provide our firefighters a top-notch facility that will help them do what they do best: protect lives and property. This will also help us continue to attract and retain qualified individuals to careers in public safety.”

Marshall Township firefighters respond to an average of 200 calls per year. The new station will still be located within two miles of 90% of township residents, allowing firefighters to quickly respond to emergencies. The township has two pumpers and two tankers; an additional bay at the new station will allow for new equipment to be added.

“As a longtime volunteer firefighter and an EMT, I know the importance of keeping our firefighting equipment and facilities up to date,” Marshall Township Trustee Bob Lyng said. “This new location for Station 1 will allow our brave firefighters to maintain their quick response times across the township, including those areas to the south and southwest — the Ceresco and Squaw Creek neighborhoods.”

