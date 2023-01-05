Winamac man leads police on early morning pursuit

Jan. 4—A Winamac man was arrested on Wednesday morning after leading police on a chase through parts of Logansport and Cass County.

According to Logansport Police Department Sgt. Clayton Frye, LPD Sgt. Brett Funk was patrolling the area around South Cicott St. at 1:20 a.m. when he saw a southbound gold Buick Century hit the curb. Funk turned on his vehicle's flashing lights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the Buick fled.

Funk pursued the Buick and requested backup. After traveling through Logansport, the Buick drove north on U.S. 35 until turning around in a church parking lot and traveling south on North Royal Center Pike.

Law enforcement deployed a tire deflation device called a stop stick around North Royal Center Pike and County Road 200 North. The stop stick successfully punctured holes in the Buick's tires, and the vehicle came to a stop near North Indian Creek Road and County Road 150 North.

No one was injured during the pursuit.

Kenneth Marchlik, 37, of Winamac, was identified as the Buick's driver. Marchlik was taken into custody and faces charges of driving while being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor.

The Logansport Police Department was assisted by the Cass County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police.