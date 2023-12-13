Winans hopes to become 'Lima's chocolate shop'

Dec. 12—LIMA — The product of generations of work, one coffee and chocolate shop has taken up residency in the hearts of many in western Ohio. In November, Winans Chocolates and Coffees made Lima its newest home, a move culminating it its official grand opening Tuesday morning at the Central District at 207 S. Central Ave.

According to the present CEO Wilson Reiser, Winans started as a bakery and candy store in Piqua. After five generations, it has grown from its start in Piqua to now having 20 locations across the state.

"We still make everything by hand," Reiser said. "It is a very hands-on manual process in Piqua. We have a chocolate factory and we roast all of our coffees right in downtown Piqua."

This is not the first foray into Lima for the Reiser family, which made Tuesday's grand opening even sweeter for Reiser.

"My grandfather opened a chocolate factory in Lima in 1967," Reiser said. "It closed a couple of years later, but we are excited to be back in Lima. We know and love the community."

That return to Lima marks the successful end of a process that took more than four years. With that work now complete, Reiser aims to make Winans Lima's go-to place for chocolate while also becoming a valued community partner.

"I would also like to acknowledge Mayor Sharetta Smith and [workforce and small business development coordinator] Amber Martin," Reiser said. "I had a great walking tour with them last summer. It was just fun to meet a lot of other downtown business owners. I love the energy from the mayor and what she is doing, so that was also a really big decision point in us deciding to come to Lima."

The company also debuted its drive-through service for customers Tuesday morning. Winans is now open from 6:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m Sunday.

For more information visit winanschocolate.com.

Reach Precious Grundy at 567-242-0351.