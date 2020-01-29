NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winans Investments (WI), an independent investment advisory firm that specializes in separately managed accounts, has received the highest overall "5 Star" rating given by the global research firm, Morningstar® for the Winans Balanced 75/25 Composite and Winans Balanced 50/50 Composite within the SMA universe.

Winans Investments offers its investment management services to wealth managers and financial planners through TD Ameritrade's Separate Account Exchange program.

Disclaimer: Morningstar five star ratings are no guarantee of future investments success and are subject to change. No fee was paid to Morningstar for the rating nor did Winans Investments pay a fee to be included in the database. The top ten percent of products or services in each category receive 5 stars, the next 22 percent receive 4 stars, the next 35 percent receive 3 stars, the next 22 percent receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10 percent receive 1 star.

www.WinansInvestments.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winans-investments-top-performance-ratings-from-morningstar-300995668.html

SOURCE Winans Investments